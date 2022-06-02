Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Corporate Office Properties Trust is a fully-integrated and self-managed real estate investment trust that focuses principally on the ownership, management, leasing, acquisition and development of suburban office buildings located in select submarkets in the Mid-Atlantic region of the United States. Corporate Office Properties operates three real estate service companies: Corporate Development Services, Corporate Office Services and Corporate Management Services. “

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.75.

Shares of OFC opened at $27.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.95. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a fifty-two week low of $23.89 and a fifty-two week high of $30.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.40 and a 200 day moving average of $27.09.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $195.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.33 million. Corporate Office Properties Trust had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 6.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Greg J. Thor sold 2,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.79, for a total value of $67,167.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert L. Denton sold 3,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.74, for a total value of $91,343.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,941 shares in the company, valued at $105,382.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 212.5% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $127,000.

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (IT) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (Defense/IT Locations).

