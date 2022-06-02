Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cortexyme Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on providing disease-modifying therapeutics to treat Alzheimer’s and other degenerative diseases. The company’s drug candidate consists of COR388 which is in clinical stage. Cortexyme Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

Get Cortexyme alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Cortexyme from $30.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cortexyme presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.21.

NASDAQ:CRTX traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.41. 450,629 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 676,596. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.40. Cortexyme has a twelve month low of $2.39 and a twelve month high of $121.98. The company has a market capitalization of $72.66 million, a P/E ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.34.

Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.08). On average, research analysts anticipate that Cortexyme will post -2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRTX. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Cortexyme by 66.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after buying an additional 14,139 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Cortexyme in the 2nd quarter valued at $437,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Cortexyme by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,398 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Cortexyme by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,325,048 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $121,455,000 after buying an additional 40,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Cortexyme by 205.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,253 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 5,551 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.18% of the company’s stock.

Cortexyme Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cortexyme, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for Alzheimer's and other degenerative diseases. Its lead drug candidate is atuzaginstat (COR388), an orally administered brain-penetrating small molecule gingipain inhibitor, which is in Phase II/III clinical trial for use in patients with mild to moderate Alzheimer's disease, as well as for the treatment of oral squamous cell carcinoma, periodontitis, and coronavirus infection.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cortexyme (CRTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Cortexyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cortexyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.