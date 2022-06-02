Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR) Senior Officer Buys C$90,000.00 in Stock

Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR – Get Rating) Senior Officer Douglas Donovan Murphy acquired 20,000 shares of Corus Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of C$4.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$90,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 301,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,357,537.50.

Corus Entertainment has a one year low of C$6.93 and a one year high of C$14.10.

Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 8th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$361.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$359.90 million.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞.

About Corus Entertainment

Corus Entertainment Inc is a media and content company. The Company creates and delivers quality brands and content across platforms for audiences around the world. The Company’s portfolio of multimedia offerings encompasses 45 specialty television services, 39 radio stations, 15 conventional television stations, a global content business, digital assets, live events, children’s book publishing, animation software, technology and media services.

