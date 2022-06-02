Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Given New $580.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $560.00 to $580.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 26.92% from the company’s previous close.

COST has been the subject of several other research reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $605.00 to $610.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $530.00 to $525.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $570.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $645.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $595.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $563.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST opened at $456.99 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $533.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $530.68. The firm has a market cap of $202.55 billion, a PE ratio of 36.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.71. Costco Wholesale has a 12-month low of $377.12 and a 12-month high of $612.27.

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $52.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.49 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The business’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale will post 12.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Costco Wholesale news, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 4,498 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.00, for a total transaction of $2,712,294.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,904,124. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 250 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.67, for a total value of $138,667.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,248 shares of company stock worth $5,417,137. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the third quarter valued at $41,000. 67.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

