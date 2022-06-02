Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on COWN. TheStreet cut Cowen from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Cowen from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Cowen from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Cowen from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cowen from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.50.

COWN stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.27. 460,677 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 440,648. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. Cowen has a 52 week low of $21.45 and a 52 week high of $44.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $729.60 million, a PE ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.45.

Cowen ( NASDAQ:COWN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $331.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.27 million. Cowen had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 18.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.34 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Cowen will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COWN. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cowen in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Cowen in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new stake in shares of Cowen in the first quarter worth $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Cowen during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Cowen during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 89.63% of the company’s stock.

Cowen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, research, sales and trading, prime brokerage, global clearing, securities financing, commission management, and investment management services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Operating Company (Op Co) and Asset Company (Asset Co).

