Cowen Reiterates Buy Rating for SentinelOne (NYSE:S)

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Cowen in a research report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $45.00 target price on the stock. Cowen’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 77.51% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on S. Barclays raised their target price on SentinelOne from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on SentinelOne from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on SentinelOne from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Bank of America decreased their price target on SentinelOne from $67.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on SentinelOne from $82.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SentinelOne presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.44.

Shares of NYSE S traded up $0.71 on Thursday, hitting $25.35. The company had a trading volume of 149,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,775,095. SentinelOne has a 12-month low of $18.64 and a 12-month high of $78.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.38.

SentinelOne ( NYSE:S Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $78.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.64 million. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 22.36% and a negative net margin of 132.37%. The company’s revenue was up 109.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that SentinelOne will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 10,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.61, for a total value of $289,847.91. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 309,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,845,153.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 3,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total value of $155,270.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,576,545 shares of company stock worth $55,009,239. Corporate insiders own 7.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in SentinelOne by 26.1% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 475,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,431,000 after buying an additional 98,576 shares in the last quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company acquired a new stake in SentinelOne during the first quarter worth about $345,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in SentinelOne during the first quarter worth about $230,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in SentinelOne by 57.6% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,378,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,088,000 after buying an additional 2,331,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in SentinelOne by 24.8% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,529,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,989,000 after purchasing an additional 502,277 shares in the last quarter. 69.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. The company's Extended Detection and Response (XDR) data stack that fuses together the data, access, control, and integration planes of endpoint protection platform, endpoint detection and response, cloud workload protection platform, and IoT security into a centralized platform.

