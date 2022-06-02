Cowen Trims Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Target Price to $70.00

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Cowen from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 43.09% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Capri from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Cowen decreased their price objective on Capri from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Capri from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Bank of America boosted their target price on Capri from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Capri in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Capri has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.32.

Shares of NYSE:CPRI traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $48.92. 15,474 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,816,107. Capri has a 1 year low of $36.90 and a 1 year high of $72.37. The company has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.55, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.60.

Capri ( NYSE:CPRI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Capri had a return on equity of 34.22% and a net margin of 10.41%. The business’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Capri will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capri announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 1st that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 13.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Capri news, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 1,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.80, for a total transaction of $99,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Senvest Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capri by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 5,322,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,483,000 after purchasing an additional 723,007 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Capri by 2.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,421,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,240,000 after acquiring an additional 119,122 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Capri by 41.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,649,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,182,000 after buying an additional 782,577 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Capri by 4.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,198,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,981,000 after buying an additional 102,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Capri by 2.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,992,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,376,000 after buying an additional 48,642 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

