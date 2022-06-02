Crayon Group Holding ASA (OTC:CRAYF) Now Covered by Pareto Securities

Pareto Securities began coverage on shares of Crayon Group Holding ASA (OTC:CRAYF – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.
About Crayon Group Holding ASA (Get Rating)
Crayon Group Holding ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an IT advisory company in software and digital transformation services. It operates through Software & Cloud Direct, Software & Cloud Channel, Software & Cloud Economics, and Consulting segments. The company provides assess and migrate services, including cloud migration assessment, maturity assessment, cloud infrastructure advisory and migration, cloud POC, cloud tenant migration, cloud connectivity, modern workplace migration, and cloud identity services; govern and optimize services comprising IT governance, license optimization, software and cloud economics, and SAM tool services; and operate and support services, such as modern workplace adoption, software and cloud advisory servicedesk, and support program services; and data platform and AI solutions services.
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Crayon Group Holding ASA (CRAYF)
- Blink Charging Stock Looks to Settle Down Here
- Don’t Bet On HP Inc Setting A New High
- Coty Stock Looks Attractive Down Here
- Perrigo Stock is a Second Half Expansion Play
- The Analysts Like The Fit Of Victoria’s Secret & Co
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Crayon Group Holding ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crayon Group Holding ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.