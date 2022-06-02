Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK)

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0225 per share on Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th.

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 3.3% per year over the last three years.

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2.88. 201,039 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 251,702. Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund has a one year low of $2.65 and a one year high of $3.61.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CIK. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 8.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 52,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 3,998 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 4,686 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 534,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,834,000 after acquiring an additional 14,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.27% of the company’s stock.

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Credit Suisse Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in high yield corporate debt such as bonds and debentures that are rated Baa or lower by Moody's or BBB or lower by S&P.

