Credit Suisse Group Cuts PVH (NYSE:PVH) Price Target to $110.00

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Credit Suisse Group from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 54.69% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. OTR Global cut PVH to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on PVH from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut PVH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Bank of America raised their price objective on PVH from $136.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on PVH from $100.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.71.

PVH stock opened at $71.11 on Thursday. PVH has a twelve month low of $60.35 and a twelve month high of $125.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.34, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.71.

PVH ( NYSE:PVH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The textile maker reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.86. PVH had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.38) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that PVH will post 8.96 EPS for the current year.

In other PVH news, EVP Dana Perlman sold 455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total transaction of $36,627.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,320,924.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of PVH by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 93,007 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,919,000 after buying an additional 6,143 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PVH by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 53,069 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,660,000 after buying an additional 2,054 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PVH by 786.2% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 40,375 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,306,000 after buying an additional 35,819 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PVH by 77.2% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 10,553 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after buying an additional 4,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of PVH by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 27,580 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,942,000 after buying an additional 1,877 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

