Credit Suisse Group Raises Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) Price Target to C$42.00

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Get Rating) had its price target increased by analysts at Credit Suisse Group to C$42.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 0.69% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$46.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$50.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$47.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$44.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Veritas Investment Research reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$45.27.

Shares of TSE:LB traded up C$0.24 on Thursday, reaching C$42.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 129,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,375. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$39.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$41.11. The company has a market cap of C$1.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.95. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of C$36.54 and a 52-week high of C$45.29.

Laurentian Bank of Canada ( TSE:LB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported C$1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.22 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$257.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$254.10 million. Equities research analysts predict that Laurentian Bank of Canada will post 5.1100003 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to personal, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Capital Markets. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposits; commercial, residential mortgage, and personal loans; real estate, and equipment and inventory financing; and credit life and disability insurance products.

