Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.02

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0155 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th.
Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 8.2% annually over the last three years.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN DHY traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.06. 415,922 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 484,579. Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund has a 12 month low of $1.89 and a 12 month high of $2.57.
About Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund (Get Rating)
Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Credit Suisse Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in the securities of companies across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in below-investment-grade corporate bonds with an average credit quality lower than BBB by Standard & Poor's and an average duration of 5.07 years.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund (DHY)
- PVH Corp. Looks Sharp For A Major Reversal
- The Analysts Reel In Their Targets For NetApp
- 3 Regional Banks Investors Can Bank On
- Don’t Get Gamed By Gamestop
- What To Do With Lululemon (NASDAQ: LULU)
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.