Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.02

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0155 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th.

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 8.2% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN DHY traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.06. 415,922 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 484,579. Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund has a 12 month low of $1.89 and a 12 month high of $2.57.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 66,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 7,514 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund by 145.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 31,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 18,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 676,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,671,000 after buying an additional 18,558 shares in the last quarter. 25.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Credit Suisse Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in the securities of companies across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in below-investment-grade corporate bonds with an average credit quality lower than BBB by Standard & Poor's and an average duration of 5.07 years.

