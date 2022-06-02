Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.75.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CRDO shares. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Credo Technology Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Credo Technology Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Credo Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Credo Technology Group from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Credo Technology Group to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th.
NASDAQ:CRDO opened at $10.25 on Thursday. Credo Technology Group has a one year low of $8.61 and a one year high of $18.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.62.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Credo Technology Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Credo Technology Group during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Credo Technology Group in the first quarter worth about $69,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Credo Technology Group in the first quarter worth $79,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Credo Technology Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $143,000. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Credo Technology Group (Get Rating)
Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Malaysia, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include integrated circuits, active electrical cables, and SerDes chiplets that are based on its serializer/deserializer and digital signal processor technologies.
