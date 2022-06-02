Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $37.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.35 million. Credo Technology Group’s revenue was up 90.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Credo Technology Group updated its Q1 2023 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ CRDO traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.25. The company had a trading volume of 437,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 658,358. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.62. Credo Technology Group has a 1-year low of $8.61 and a 1-year high of $18.00.

CRDO has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Credo Technology Group in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum began coverage on Credo Technology Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Credo Technology Group to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Roth Capital raised their target price on Credo Technology Group from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Credo Technology Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Credo Technology Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.89.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRDO. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Credo Technology Group during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Credo Technology Group during the first quarter worth about $26,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Credo Technology Group during the first quarter worth about $69,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Credo Technology Group during the first quarter worth about $143,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Credo Technology Group during the first quarter worth about $167,000. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Malaysia, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include integrated circuits, active electrical cables, and SerDes chiplets that are based on its serializer/deserializer and digital signal processor technologies.

