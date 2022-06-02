Crew Energy Inc. (TSE:CR) Senior Officer Sells C$233,439.30 in Stock

Crew Energy Inc. (TSE:CR – Get Rating) Senior Officer Kurtis Fischer sold 36,097 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.47, for a total transaction of C$233,439.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 676,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,376,671.59.

Shares of Crew Energy stock traded down C$0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$6.43. 1,347,186 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,341,509. Crew Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of C$1.34 and a twelve month high of C$6.80. The stock has a market capitalization of C$983.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$5.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$3.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.98.

Crew Energy (TSE:CR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported C$0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C$0.21. The firm had revenue of C$103.15 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Crew Energy Inc. will post 0.7200511 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CR. Raymond James set a C$6.50 price target on shares of Crew Energy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Crew Energy from C$5.75 to C$6.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Crew Energy from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Crew Energy from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Cormark increased their price objective on shares of Crew Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$5.61.

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in Canada. It primarily holds interests in Septimus, West Septimus, Groundbirch/Monias, Tower, and Attachie, areas located in the southwest, south, and west of Fort St.

