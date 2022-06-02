Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO) CEO Steven G. Mihaylo Buys 10,000 Shares

Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO – Get Rating) CEO Steven G. Mihaylo acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.00 per share, with a total value of $30,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,064,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,193,764. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ CXDO traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.89. 262 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,296. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.99. Crexendo, Inc. has a one year low of $2.10 and a one year high of $7.20.

Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 21st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). Crexendo had a negative return on equity of 0.86% and a negative net margin of 9.29%. The business had revenue of $9.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Crexendo, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 30th will be paid a $0.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Crexendo’s dividend payout ratio is -14.28%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Crexendo from $6.50 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on shares of Crexendo from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Crexendo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crexendo in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crexendo in the third quarter worth $69,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Crexendo in the second quarter worth $105,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crexendo in the first quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Crexendo by 49.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 8,836 shares during the last quarter. 5.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Crexendo, Inc provides cloud communication, unified communications as a service, call center, collaboration, and other cloud business services for businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud Telecommunications and Web Services. The Cloud Telecommunications segment provides telecommunications services that transmit calls using Internet protocol (IP) or cloud technology, which converts voice signals into digital data packets for transmission over the Internet or cloud; and resells broadband Internet services.

