Critical Analysis: M3-Brigade Acquisition II (NYSE:MBAC) & BuzzFeed (NASDAQ:BZFD)

M3-Brigade Acquisition II (NYSE:MBAC – Get Rating) and BuzzFeed (NASDAQ:BZFD – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

77.0% of M3-Brigade Acquisition II shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.3% of BuzzFeed shares are held by institutional investors. 23.7% of BuzzFeed shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

M3-Brigade Acquisition II has a beta of 0.04, suggesting that its share price is 96% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BuzzFeed has a beta of 0.18, suggesting that its share price is 82% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for M3-Brigade Acquisition II and BuzzFeed, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score M3-Brigade Acquisition II 0 0 0 0 N/A BuzzFeed 0 1 1 0 2.50

BuzzFeed has a consensus target price of $5.25, suggesting a potential upside of 44.23%. Given BuzzFeed’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe BuzzFeed is more favorable than M3-Brigade Acquisition II.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares M3-Brigade Acquisition II and BuzzFeed’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio M3-Brigade Acquisition II N/A N/A -$1.99 million N/A N/A BuzzFeed $397.56 million 1.24 $24.71 million N/A N/A

BuzzFeed has higher revenue and earnings than M3-Brigade Acquisition II.

Profitability

This table compares M3-Brigade Acquisition II and BuzzFeed’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets M3-Brigade Acquisition II N/A -84.71% 5.59% BuzzFeed N/A -1.64% -0.61%

Summary

BuzzFeed beats M3-Brigade Acquisition II on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About M3-Brigade Acquisition II (Get Rating)

M3-Brigade Acquisition II Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. M3-Brigade Acquisition II Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

About BuzzFeed (Get Rating)

BuzzFeed, Inc., a digital media company, provides breaking news, original reporting, entertainment, and videos across the social web to its global audience. It provides BuzzFeed, a go-to authority for entertainment, pop culture, and Internet with articles, lists, quizzes, videos, and original series; BuzzFeed News, a newsroom for young audience; Tasty, a platform for shareable food content; HuffPost, media platform for news, politics, opinion, entertainment, features, and lifestyle content; and Complex Networks that offers culture content of music, food, style, entertainment, and sports. The company also offers As/Is for style, BringMe for travel, Goodful for wellness, and Nifty for DIY. BuzzFeed, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in New York, New York.

