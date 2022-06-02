Critical Review: OI (OTCMKTS:OIBRQ) and Vonage (NASDAQ:VG)

OI (OTCMKTS:OIBRQ – Get Rating) and Vonage (NASDAQ:VG – Get Rating) are both utilities companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares OI and Vonage’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OI $1.80 billion 0.01 -$2.04 billion N/A N/A Vonage $1.41 billion 3.52 -$24.50 million ($0.17) -113.70

Vonage has lower revenue, but higher earnings than OI.

Risk and Volatility

OI has a beta of 1.69, indicating that its share price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vonage has a beta of 0.6, indicating that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

91.4% of Vonage shares are held by institutional investors. 4.7% of Vonage shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for OI and Vonage, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OI 0 0 0 0 N/A Vonage 0 12 1 0 2.08

Vonage has a consensus target price of $19.57, indicating a potential upside of 1.25%. Given Vonage’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Vonage is more favorable than OI.

Profitability

This table compares OI and Vonage’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OI N/A -93.31% -5.99% Vonage -2.87% 2.53% 1.10%

Summary

Vonage beats OI on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About OI (Get Rating)

Oi S.A., a switched fixed-line telephony services concessionaire, provides telecommunication services in Brazil. The company offers fixed telephony services, including voice, data communication, and pay TV services; local and intraregional long-distance carrier services; domestic and international long-distance services; mobile telecommunications and corporate solutions; and maintenance, and repair services. It also provides call center and telemarketing, Internet, network, and Wi-Fi Internet services; and financial, and payment and credit system services. In addition, the company engages in the investment management activities, as well as raising funds in the international market. It serves residential, subscription and prepaid, mobile broadband, small, medium-sized, and large corporate customers. The company was formerly known as Brasil Telecom S.A. and changed its name to Oi S.A. in February 2012. Oi S.A. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. On June 20, 2016, Oi S.A. along with its subsidiaries filed for bankruptcy protection.

About Vonage (Get Rating)

Vonage Holdings Corp. primarily operates as a cloud communications company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, the European Union, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Vonage Communications Platform and Consumer. The Vonage Communications Platform segment offers programmable, embeddable, and customizable application program interfaces that enable software developers to build communications capabilities, such as messaging and voice calling within their applications; and Vonage Contact Center, a cloud contact center solution. This segment also provides Vonage Business Communications, a cloud-native proprietary technology platform that delivers integrated unified communication services; and Vonage Business Enterprise, a cloud-based platform for mid-market and enterprise customers that provides unified communication and collaboration services, including voice, data, video, mobile, and contact center services. The Consumer segment provides home telephone services through various service plans with basic features, including voicemail, call waiting, call forwarding, simulring, visual voicemail, and boomerang and extensions, as well as area code selection, virtual phone numbers, and Web-enabled voicemail. The company also offers procured high-speed broadband Internet services that allows calls over the Internet from a standard telephone through a Vonage-enabled devices, soft phone software, and mobile client applications. Vonage Holdings Corp. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Holmdel, New Jersey.

