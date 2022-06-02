Critical Survey: Enovix (ENVX) versus Its Peers

Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Rating) is one of 57 publicly-traded companies in the “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Enovix to related companies based on the strength of its risk, valuation, dividends, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

56.8% of Enovix shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.2% of shares of all “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies are owned by institutional investors. 11.7% of shares of all “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Enovix has a beta of 1.88, meaning that its stock price is 88% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Enovix’s peers have a beta of 0.36, meaning that their average stock price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Enovix and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enovix 0 0 5 0 3.00 Enovix Competitors 137 668 989 35 2.50

Enovix presently has a consensus target price of $33.00, indicating a potential upside of 156.01%. As a group, “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies have a potential upside of 63.64%. Given Enovix’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Enovix is more favorable than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Enovix and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enovix N/A -50.12% -32.99% Enovix Competitors -98.86% -11.84% -4.93%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Enovix and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Enovix N/A -$125.87 million -12.28 Enovix Competitors $672.47 million $19.67 million 2.90

Enovix’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Enovix. Enovix is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Enovix peers beat Enovix on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Enovix Company Profile (Get Rating)

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

