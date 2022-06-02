Critical Survey: Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) and Mapletree Logistics Trust (OTCMKTS:MAPGF)

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) and Mapletree Logistics Trust (OTCMKTS:MAPGF – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Life Storage alerts:

This table compares Life Storage and Mapletree Logistics Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Life Storage $788.57 million 12.61 $249.32 million $3.41 34.56 Mapletree Logistics Trust N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Life Storage has higher revenue and earnings than Mapletree Logistics Trust.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Life Storage and Mapletree Logistics Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Life Storage 0 3 6 0 2.67 Mapletree Logistics Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A

Life Storage currently has a consensus price target of $146.11, suggesting a potential upside of 23.97%. Given Life Storage’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Life Storage is more favorable than Mapletree Logistics Trust.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

91.7% of Life Storage shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Life Storage shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Life Storage and Mapletree Logistics Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Life Storage 32.60% 8.71% 4.59% Mapletree Logistics Trust N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Life Storage beats Mapletree Logistics Trust on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Life Storage (Get Rating)

Life Storage, Inc. is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month. Life Storage consistently provides responsive service to approximately 500,000 customers, making it a leader in the industry.

About Mapletree Logistics Trust (Get Rating)

MLT, the first Asia-focused logistics REIT in Singapore, was listed on the SGX-ST main board on 28 July 2005. MLT's principal strategy is to invest in a diversified portfolio of income-producing logistics real estate and real estate-related assets. As at 31 December 2020, it has a portfolio of 156 logistics assets in Singapore, Hong Kong SAR, Japan, China, Australia, Malaysia, South Korea and Vietnam with assets under management of S$10.2 billion. MLT is managed by Mapletree Logistics Trust Management Ltd., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Mapletree Investments Pte Ltd.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Life Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.