Croda International Plc (LON:CRDA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Croda International Plc (LON:CRDA – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 8,860 ($112.10).

CRDA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Croda International from GBX 9,300 ($117.66) to GBX 8,600 ($108.81) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 8,700 ($110.07) price objective on shares of Croda International in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Croda International in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 9,000 ($113.87) price objective on shares of Croda International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st.

CRDA stock opened at GBX 6,758 ($85.50) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £9.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.45. Croda International has a twelve month low of GBX 6,340 ($80.21) and a twelve month high of £105.05 ($132.91). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 7,338.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 8,170.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.00.

In other news, insider Tom Brophy sold 1,401 shares of Croda International stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 7,099 ($89.82), for a total value of £99,456.99 ($125,831.21). Also, insider Jez K. Maiden sold 280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 8,000 ($101.21), for a total value of £22,400 ($28,340.08). In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,483 shares of company stock worth $109,296,571.

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Consumer Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. The company offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

