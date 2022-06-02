CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) Cut to C at TheStreet

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CFB. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th.

NASDAQ CFB opened at $13.23 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. CrossFirst Bankshares has a 52 week low of $11.81 and a 52 week high of $16.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $656.87 million, a PE ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.91.

CrossFirst Bankshares ( NASDAQ:CFB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. CrossFirst Bankshares had a net margin of 35.81% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The company had revenue of $48.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that CrossFirst Bankshares will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CrossFirst Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth $160,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in CrossFirst Bankshares by 347.4% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 70,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after buying an additional 54,767 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in CrossFirst Bankshares during the 3rd quarter worth $325,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in CrossFirst Bankshares by 160.6% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 33,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 20,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in CrossFirst Bankshares by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 107,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,400,000 after buying an additional 6,915 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.83% of the company’s stock.

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, 1-4 family real estate, commercial, energy, and consumer loans.

