CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Releases Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.27-$0.28 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.24. The company issued revenue guidance of $512.70 million-$516.80 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $509.35 million.CrowdStrike also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.18-$1.22 EPS.

Shares of CRWD stock traded up $12.57 on Thursday, hitting $174.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,413,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,089,396. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. CrowdStrike has a fifty-two week low of $130.00 and a fifty-two week high of $298.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $191.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $194.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -168.95 and a beta of 1.47.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $431.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.38 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 16.17% and a negative return on equity of 15.87%. The business’s revenue was up 62.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. Analysts predict that CrowdStrike will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $255.00 to $288.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. They issued an overweight rating and a $232.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of CrowdStrike from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $241.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $254.46.

In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 20,839 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.02, for a total transaction of $4,751,708.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 191,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,562,308.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 75,801 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.92, for a total transaction of $15,229,936.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 170,458 shares of company stock worth $35,634,355. Company insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in CrowdStrike by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter valued at about $223,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter valued at about $287,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at about $319,000. 63.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

