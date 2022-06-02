Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) Downgraded by Wells Fargo & Company

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Crown Castle International from $184.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Crown Castle International from $202.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Crown Castle International from $209.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Crown Castle International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Crown Castle International from €222.00 ($238.71) to €214.00 ($230.11) in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $205.62.

Get Crown Castle International alerts:

Shares of NYSE CCI opened at $188.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $81.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.98 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. Crown Castle International has a 1-year low of $157.16 and a 1-year high of $209.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $186.22 and its 200 day moving average is $184.23.

Crown Castle International ( NYSE:CCI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 17.40% and a net margin of 22.12%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. Crown Castle International’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Crown Castle International will post 7.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,000 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.44, for a total value of $185,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,869,606.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Catherine Piche sold 2,500 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.41, for a total value of $441,025.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,702,255 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCI. United Asset Strategies Inc. raised its position in Crown Castle International by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 6,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Crown Castle International by 25.8% in the first quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network grew its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 20.3% in the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 0.7% in the first quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 8,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,573,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 91.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crown Castle International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.