Crown Crafts (CRWS) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Crown Crafts (NASDAQ:CRWS – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, June 8th.

Shares of CRWS stock opened at $6.17 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.78. Crown Crafts has a one year low of $5.95 and a one year high of $8.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.19 million, a PE ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 0.85.

Get Crown Crafts alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.19%. Crown Crafts’s payout ratio is currently 41.56%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Crown Crafts by 2.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 288,743 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,880,000 after acquiring an additional 7,491 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Crown Crafts by 0.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 239,262 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 2,242 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Crown Crafts during the fourth quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Crown Crafts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Institutional investors own 40.94% of the company’s stock.

Separately, DA Davidson cut their target price on Crown Crafts from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

About Crown Crafts (Get Rating)

Crown Crafts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the consumer products industry in the United States and internationally. It provides infant, toddler, and juvenile products, including infant and toddler beddings; blankets and swaddle blankets; nursery and toddler accessories; room décors; reusable and disposable bibs; burp cloths; hooded bath towels and washcloths; reusable and disposable placemats, and floor mats; disposable toilet seat covers and changing mats; developmental toys; feeding and care goods; and other infant, toddler, and juvenile soft goods.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Crafts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Crafts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.