Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) and Meridian (NASDAQ:MRBK) Critical Survey

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) and Meridian (NASDAQ:MRBK – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Cullen/Frost Bankers and Meridian’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cullen/Frost Bankers $1.40 billion 5.72 $443.08 million $6.50 19.15 Meridian $159.51 million 1.20 $35.58 million $4.97 6.32

Cullen/Frost Bankers has higher revenue and earnings than Meridian. Meridian is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cullen/Frost Bankers, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Cullen/Frost Bankers and Meridian, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cullen/Frost Bankers 2 4 3 0 2.11 Meridian 0 0 1 0 3.00

Cullen/Frost Bankers currently has a consensus price target of $137.44, indicating a potential upside of 10.44%. Meridian has a consensus price target of $45.00, indicating a potential upside of 43.36%. Given Meridian’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Meridian is more favorable than Cullen/Frost Bankers.

Risk & Volatility

Cullen/Frost Bankers has a beta of 1.22, suggesting that its share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Meridian has a beta of 0.5, suggesting that its share price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

81.7% of Cullen/Frost Bankers shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.0% of Meridian shares are held by institutional investors. 3.8% of Cullen/Frost Bankers shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.4% of Meridian shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Cullen/Frost Bankers and Meridian’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cullen/Frost Bankers 30.15% 10.40% 0.87% Meridian 21.19% 19.52% 1.76%

Dividends

Cullen/Frost Bankers pays an annual dividend of $3.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Meridian pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Cullen/Frost Bankers pays out 46.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Meridian pays out 16.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Cullen/Frost Bankers has raised its dividend for 29 consecutive years and Meridian has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Meridian is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

Cullen/Frost Bankers beats Meridian on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services. It also provides consumer banking services, such as checking accounts, savings programs, automated-teller machines (ATMs), overdraft facilities, installment and real estate loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, drive-in and night deposit services, safe deposit facilities, and brokerage services. In addition, the company offers international banking services comprising deposits, loans, letters of credit, foreign collections, funds, and foreign exchange services. Further, it acts as a correspondent for approximately 171 financial institutions; offers trust, investment, agency, and custodial services for individual and corporate clients; provides capital market services that include sales and trading, new issue underwriting, money market trading, advisory, and securities safekeeping and clearance; and supports international business activities. Additionally, the company offers insurance and securities brokerage services; and holds securities for investment purposes, as well as investment management services to Frost-managed mutual funds, institutions, and individuals. It operates approximately 157 financial centers and 1,650 ATMs. The company serves energy, manufacturing, services, construction, retail, telecommunications, healthcare, military, and transportation industries. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. was founded in 1868 and is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas.

Meridian Company Profile (Get Rating)

Meridian Corporation operates as the holding company for Meridian Bank that provides commercial banking products and services in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, and Maryland. The company offers various deposit products, such as demand non-interest bearing, demand interest bearing, savings accounts, money market accounts, and time deposits. It also provides commercial and industrial loans comprising business lines of credit, term loans, small business lending, lease financing, and shared national credits; commercial real estate, and land development and construction loans for residential and commercial projects; and consumer and home equity lending, private banking, merchant, and title and land settlement services. In addition, the company operates and originates mortgage loans for 1-4 family dwellings; and offers real estate holding, investment advisory, and equipment leasing services. It operates through a network of 6 full-service branches, and 19 other offices. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania.

