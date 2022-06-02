CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.37–$0.25 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.27. The company issued revenue guidance of $135.00 million-$141.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $136.97 million.CyberArk Software also updated its FY 2022 guidance to -$0.92–$0.60 EPS.

CYBR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on CyberArk Software from $225.00 to $182.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $200.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded CyberArk Software from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $195.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $180.16.

Get CyberArk Software alerts:

Shares of CYBR stock opened at $137.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.43 and a beta of 1.26. CyberArk Software has a 52-week low of $100.35 and a 52-week high of $201.68. The company has a quick ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $152.33 and its 200 day moving average is $155.97.

CyberArk Software ( NASDAQ:CYBR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The technology company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.01. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 12.64% and a negative net margin of 20.58%. The firm had revenue of $127.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.28) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that CyberArk Software will post -3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CyberArk Software in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in CyberArk Software in the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in CyberArk Software by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,230 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in CyberArk Software by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in CyberArk Software during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $259,000. 89.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CyberArk Software Company Profile (Get Rating)

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for CyberArk Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberArk Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.