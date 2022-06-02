Danone (EPA:BN) PT Set at €56.00 by HSBC

Danone (EPA:BN – Get Rating) received a €56.00 ($60.22) price objective from equities research analysts at HSBC in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. HSBC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 2.41% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on BN. UBS Group set a €45.00 ($48.39) price objective on Danone in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €70.00 ($75.27) price target on Danone in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a €56.00 ($60.22) price target on Danone in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €60.00 ($64.52) price target on Danone in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €51.00 ($54.84) price objective on Danone in a report on Monday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €58.50 ($62.90).

Shares of EPA:BN traded down €0.05 ($0.05) during trading on Wednesday, hitting €54.68 ($58.80). The stock had a trading volume of 1,545,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,940,000. Danone has a 12-month low of €61.87 ($66.53) and a 12-month high of €72.13 ($77.56). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €53.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €54.43.

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Actimel, Activia, Alpro, Aptamil, Danette, Danio, Danonino, evian, Nutricia, Nutrilon, Volvic, as well as under the licensed brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

