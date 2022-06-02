DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $8.26 Million

Wall Street analysts expect DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO – Get Rating) to post sales of $8.26 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for DarioHealth’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $8.14 million to $8.39 million. DarioHealth posted sales of $5.26 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 57%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DarioHealth will report full year sales of $36.17 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $35.00 million to $37.35 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $58.99 million, with estimates ranging from $45.56 million to $72.42 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow DarioHealth.

DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by $0.22. DarioHealth had a negative return on equity of 73.61% and a negative net margin of 311.13%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.92) EPS.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Alliance Global Partners raised DarioHealth from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Cowen upped their target price on DarioHealth to $18.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on DarioHealth from $14.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.44.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of DarioHealth by 219.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 2,433 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in DarioHealth by 7.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 2,712 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in DarioHealth by 706.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,723 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in DarioHealth in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in DarioHealth by 10.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 45,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 4,311 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DRIO stock opened at $6.28 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $138.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.04. DarioHealth has a 1-year low of $4.11 and a 1-year high of $23.80.

DarioHealth Corp. operates as a digital therapeutics company in the United States, Canada, the European Union, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers Dario's metabolic solutions to address metabolic health needs, such as diabetes, hypertension, and weight management; Dario Musculoskeletal, which helps to prevent and treat the most common MSK conditions; Dario's behavioral health solution that optimizes access to evidence-based care; chronic condition management solutions; DarioEngage, a proprietary care management platform; and device-specific disposables test strip cartridges, lancets, and blood glucose monitoring systems.

