Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $12.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 10.70% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Davide Campari Milano SpA is engaged in the beverage industry, which has spirits, wines and soft drinks segments. It products includes Aperol, Appleton Estate, Campari, SKYY, Wild Turkey and Grand Marnier. Davide Campari Milano SpA headquartered in Milan, Italy. “

Get Davide Campari-Milano alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on DVDCF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Davide Campari-Milano from €16.00 ($17.20) to €13.50 ($14.52) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Davide Campari-Milano to €11.60 ($12.47) in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Davide Campari-Milano from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.30 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Davide Campari-Milano from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a €11.30 ($12.15) price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Davide Campari-Milano from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.70 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Davide Campari-Milano currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.94.

Shares of DVDCF traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.84. 1,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,228. Davide Campari-Milano has a fifty-two week low of $9.70 and a fifty-two week high of $15.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.18 and a 200-day moving average of $12.35.

Davide Campari-Milano Company Profile (Get Rating)

Davide Campari-Milano N.V., together with its subsidiaries, markets and distributes alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers range of spirits categories, including aperitif, vodka, liqueurs, bitters, whisky, tequila, rum, gin, and cognac, as well as champagne and non-alcoholic aperitif under various brands, such as Aperol, Campari, SKYY, Wild Turkey, Grand Marnier, Appleton Estate, Wray & Nephew Overproof, and other brands.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Davide Campari-Milano (DVDCF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Davide Campari-Milano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Davide Campari-Milano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.