Dawn Phillipson Buys 10,000 Shares of Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS) Stock

Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Rating) CFO Dawn Phillipson purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.68 per share, for a total transaction of $56,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 644,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,663,514.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Dawn Phillipson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 24th, Dawn Phillipson bought 10,000 shares of Arhaus stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.52 per share, with a total value of $55,200.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARHS traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $5.99. The company had a trading volume of 363,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 418,841. Arhaus, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.30 and a 1-year high of $14.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.54.

Arhaus ( NASDAQ:ARHS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $246.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.98 million. Equities analysts predict that Arhaus, Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ARHS. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Arhaus from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Arhaus from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Arhaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their target price on Arhaus from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arhaus has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.39.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARHS. FS Capital Partners VI LLC purchased a new position in Arhaus during the 4th quarter valued at about $404,445,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in Arhaus during the 4th quarter valued at about $16,026,000. Summit Creek Advisors LLC grew its stake in Arhaus by 4,991.7% during the 1st quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 1,227,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203,411 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Arhaus during the 4th quarter valued at about $13,127,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Arhaus during the 4th quarter valued at about $11,499,000. 92.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arhaus, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand and premium retailer in the home furnishings market. It provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, and outdoor. The company's furniture products comprise bedroom, dining room, living room, and home office furnishings, which includes sofas, dining tables and chairs, accent chairs, console and coffee tables, beds, headboards, dressers, desks, bookcases and modular storage, etc.; and outdoor products include outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

