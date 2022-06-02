Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $17.40-$18.25 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $18.34. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.45 billion-$3.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.45 billion.

DECK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $358.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $525.00 to $375.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $358.00 to $407.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Deckers Outdoor from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $308.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $409.45.

Deckers Outdoor stock opened at $261.05 on Thursday. Deckers Outdoor has a 1-year low of $212.93 and a 1-year high of $451.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.02 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $263.53 and its 200 day moving average is $309.51.

Deckers Outdoor ( NYSE:DECK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $1.19. The business had revenue of $736.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.81 million. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 30.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor will post 18.13 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DECK. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 580.0% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 102 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 96.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 419 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the first quarter valued at approximately $382,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 7.7% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,685 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.81% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile (Get Rating)

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

