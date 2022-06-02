Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) PT Set at €35.00 by HSBC

Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER – Get Rating) has been given a €35.00 ($37.63) price target by HSBC in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. HSBC’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 2.07% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on DHER. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €34.00 ($36.56) target price on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €95.00 ($102.15) target price on shares of Delivery Hero in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €80.00 ($86.02) price target on shares of Delivery Hero in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €75.00 ($80.65) price target on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group set a €70.00 ($75.27) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero in a research report on Thursday, April 28th.

Get Delivery Hero alerts:

Shares of ETR DHER traded up €2.59 ($2.78) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting €35.74 ($38.43). 2,433,388 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 283,556. The company’s 50-day moving average is €34.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is €62.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.28, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion and a P/E ratio of -7.99. Delivery Hero has a 1 year low of €23.88 ($25.68) and a 1 year high of €134.95 ($145.11).

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Delivery Hero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delivery Hero and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.