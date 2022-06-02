Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Price Target Raised to $45.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $44.00 to $45.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Delta Air Lines from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, UBS Group raised Delta Air Lines from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Delta Air Lines currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $52.47.

DAL opened at $39.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17. The company has a market cap of $25.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.09 and a beta of 1.05. Delta Air Lines has a 12-month low of $29.75 and a 12-month high of $48.28.

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The transportation company reported ($1.23) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.28) by $0.05. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 41.80% and a net margin of 1.47%. The firm had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($3.55) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 125.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Delta Air Lines will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

In other Delta Air Lines news, Director Greg Creed bought 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.03 per share, with a total value of $484,330.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $484,330. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 6,098 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.99, for a total value of $256,055.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,453,703.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,270 shares of company stock worth $3,035,835 in the last three months. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAL. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Delta Air Lines by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,648 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $922,000 after acquiring an additional 1,929 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Delta Air Lines by 60.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,904 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 4,478 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $265,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,478,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 7,428 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. 63.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

