Derwent London Plc (OTCMKTS:DWVYF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Derwent London Plc (OTCMKTS:DWVYF – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company.
Several research analysts have commented on DWVYF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Derwent London from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Derwent London from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th.
Shares of OTCMKTS:DWVYF opened at $37.35 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.08 and a 200-day moving average of $43.22. Derwent London has a 12 month low of $36.15 and a 12 month high of $47.30.
Derwent London plc owns 83 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at £5.4 billion (including joint ventures) as at 30 June 2020, making it the largest London-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.
