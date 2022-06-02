Desjardins Trims PowerBand Solutions (OTCMKTS:PWWBF) Target Price to C$0.50

PowerBand Solutions (OTCMKTS:PWWBF – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Desjardins from C$0.85 to C$0.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Shares of PowerBand Solutions stock traded up 0.00 on Thursday, reaching 0.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,768. The company’s fifty day moving average price is 0.33. PowerBand Solutions has a 52 week low of 0.14 and a 52 week high of 1.06.

PowerBand Solutions Inc, a technology company, develops, markets, and sells online auction software and financing solutions for the automotive and other industries in Canada. The company also provides a suite of cloud-based auction and finance portal software tools, including LiveNet Auction, a portal that allows dealers to create an instant, online auction that launches a used vehicle to a network of used vehicle buyers; and Marketplace Auction, which allows dealers, dealer groups, rental, and leasing companies to load a used vehicle onto the site with a description of the vehicle, photos, condition reports, and a pre-set reserve bid.

