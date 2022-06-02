Desjardins Trims PowerBand Solutions (OTCMKTS:PWWBF) Target Price to C$0.50

PowerBand Solutions (OTCMKTS:PWWBF – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Desjardins from C$0.85 to C$0.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Shares of PowerBand Solutions stock traded up 0.00 on Thursday, reaching 0.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,768. The company’s fifty day moving average price is 0.33. PowerBand Solutions has a 52 week low of 0.14 and a 52 week high of 1.06.
About PowerBand Solutions (Get Rating)
