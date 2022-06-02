Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) Price Target to $418.00

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $483.00 to $418.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target suggests a potential upside of 25.90% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on SPGI. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on S&P Global from $472.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on S&P Global from $540.00 to $497.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on S&P Global in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on S&P Global from $419.00 to $401.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on S&P Global in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $446.79.

NYSE SPGI opened at $332.01 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $375.48 and a 200-day moving average of $410.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.06. S&P Global has a 52 week low of $311.87 and a 52 week high of $484.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38.

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by ($0.10). S&P Global had a return on equity of 31.07% and a net margin of 40.43%. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that S&P Global will post 13.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Martina Cheung sold 3,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.28, for a total value of $1,475,553.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 1,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.23, for a total value of $647,902.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,748 shares of company stock worth $3,559,780. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 44.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,370,454 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,047,173,000 after buying an additional 9,042,302 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 43.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,047,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,094,191,000 after buying an additional 8,234,255 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 45.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,352,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,707,446,000 after buying an additional 5,078,366 shares during the period. TCI Fund Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 82.1% in the first quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 6,823,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,798,688,000 after buying an additional 3,075,788 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 47.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,476,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,476,772,000 after buying an additional 2,742,007 shares during the period. 94.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

