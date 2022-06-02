Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims C3.ai (NYSE:AI) Target Price to $14.50

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $18.00 to $14.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price indicates a potential downside of 21.83% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $34.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of C3.ai from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com raised C3.ai to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on C3.ai from $103.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded C3.ai from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.55.

Shares of C3.ai stock opened at $18.55 on Thursday. C3.ai has a 12 month low of $13.37 and a 12 month high of $76.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of -11.97 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.09.

C3.ai ( NYSE:AI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $72.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.28 million. The company’s revenue was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.24) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that C3.ai will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Juho Parkkinen sold 4,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.58, for a total value of $91,779.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,816 shares of company stock worth $218,278. 52.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AI. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in C3.ai by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,969,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,905,000 after buying an additional 1,834,412 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in C3.ai by 193.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,731,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141,700 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in C3.ai by 72.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,537,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,264,000 after purchasing an additional 644,462 shares during the last quarter. Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new stake in C3.ai in the 1st quarter valued at $13,763,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in C3.ai by 732.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 622,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,848,000 after purchasing an additional 547,748 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.41% of the company’s stock.

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

