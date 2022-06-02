Deutsche Bank Rese… Reiterates €170.00 Price Target for Sixt (ETR:SIX2)

Sixt (ETR:SIX2 – Get Rating) received a €170.00 ($182.80) price objective from research analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese… in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Rese…’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 35.46% from the company’s current price.

SIX2 has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €170.00 ($182.80) target price on shares of Sixt in a report on Monday, March 7th. Warburg Research set a €177.00 ($190.32) target price on shares of Sixt in a report on Monday, May 16th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €160.00 ($172.04) target price on shares of Sixt in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Hauck Aufhäuser In… set a €170.00 ($182.80) target price on shares of Sixt in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Baader Bank set a €148.70 ($159.89) target price on shares of Sixt in a report on Thursday, May 12th.

Shares of ETR SIX2 traded up €10.70 ($11.51) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching €125.50 ($134.95). 61,704 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,244. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €123.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of €139.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.90, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 3.40. Sixt has a twelve month low of €103.70 ($111.51) and a twelve month high of €170.30 ($183.12).

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers in Germany and internationally. The company engages in the rental of various utility vehicles; and provision of international holiday vehicle rental, car sharing, transfer, and car subscription services. As of December 31, 2021, its corporate and franchise station network comprised approximately 900 stations.

