Devinder Kumar Sells 20,000 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Stock

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) CFO Devinder Kumar sold 20,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total value of $2,048,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 504,370 shares in the company, valued at $51,667,662.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Devinder Kumar also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 18th, Devinder Kumar sold 28,966 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $2,896,600.00.

AMD stock traded up $7.37 on Thursday, hitting $108.59. 120,820,214 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,958,383. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.96 and a 12-month high of $164.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $98.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.40. The stock has a market cap of $175.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.86.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.22. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 17.98%. The firm had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AMD. Bank of America boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Advanced Micro Devices from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $144.00 to $111.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $98.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.15.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 1,948 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,995 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Flaharty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 2,462 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. 69.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

