DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN) General Counsel Alan Shapiro Sells 14,107 Shares

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) General Counsel Alan Shapiro sold 14,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.99, for a total value of $705,208.93. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 282,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,099,579.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:DOCN traded up $1.82 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $49.31. 1,708,425 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,439,844. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.69 and a 200 day moving average of $62.54. The company has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -148.40 and a beta of 1.85. DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.05 and a 1-year high of $133.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 25.81 and a quick ratio of 25.81.

Get DigitalOcean alerts:

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $127.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.22 million. DigitalOcean had a negative return on equity of 5.00% and a negative net margin of 7.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of DigitalOcean by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 7,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its holdings in shares of DigitalOcean by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of DigitalOcean by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of DigitalOcean by 515.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. 61.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on DigitalOcean from $70.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on DigitalOcean from $115.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on DigitalOcean in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on DigitalOcean in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut DigitalOcean from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.50.

DigitalOcean Company Profile (Get Rating)

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium size businesses. The company offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking, as well as enables developers to extend the native capabilities of its cloud with fully managed application, container, and database offerings.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for DigitalOcean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DigitalOcean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.