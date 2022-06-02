DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) Price Target Cut to $29.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $35.00 to $29.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 33.15% from the stock’s previous close.

DISH has been the subject of several other reports. Truist Financial raised shares of DISH Network from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DISH Network in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Cowen cut their price target on shares of DISH Network from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of DISH Network from $46.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of DISH Network from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.34.

Get DISH Network alerts:

NASDAQ:DISH traded down $0.40 on Thursday, hitting $21.78. The stock had a trading volume of 18,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,433,963. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $11.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.94. DISH Network has a 1 year low of $17.04 and a 1 year high of $46.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.47.

DISH Network ( NASDAQ:DISH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.01). DISH Network had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The company had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that DISH Network will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

In other DISH Network news, Director James Defranco acquired 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.27 per share, with a total value of $7,708,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,661,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,015,717.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 53.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DISH. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in shares of DISH Network by 430.6% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,956,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,647,000 after buying an additional 1,587,558 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of DISH Network during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,571,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd increased its holdings in DISH Network by 66.7% during the third quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd now owns 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,607,000 after buying an additional 1,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in DISH Network by 172.4% during the fourth quarter. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC now owns 1,088,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,306,000 after buying an additional 688,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in DISH Network by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,323,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,788,000 after buying an additional 597,587 shares during the last quarter. 46.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DISH Network Company Profile (Get Rating)

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for DISH Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DISH Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.