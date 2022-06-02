DocuSign (DOCU) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, June 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $580.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.60 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 3.32% and a negative return on equity of 12.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. On average, analysts expect DocuSign to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOCU opened at $82.12 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $89.15 and a 200 day moving average of $124.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. DocuSign has a 52 week low of $64.84 and a 52 week high of $314.76. The company has a market capitalization of $16.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -234.63 and a beta of 1.05.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DOCU shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of DocuSign from $121.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on shares of DocuSign from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $170.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Wedbush lowered shares of DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.12.

In related news, CEO Daniel D. Springer acquired 66,882 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $74.76 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,098.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 3,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.09, for a total transaction of $434,635.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 230,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,393,689.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of DocuSign during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 440.0% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of DocuSign in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Monolith Advisors bought a new position in shares of DocuSign in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in DocuSign by 381.9% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. 75.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About DocuSign (Get Rating)

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

