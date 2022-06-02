Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $11.39-$11.59 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.37. The company issued revenue guidance of $37.64 billion-$37.81 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $11.59.

DG stock opened at $218.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $49.67 billion, a PE ratio of 22.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $231.33 and its 200 day moving average is $221.52. Dollar General has a one year low of $183.25 and a one year high of $262.20.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.10. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 37.05%. The business had revenue of $8.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Dollar General will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is presently 22.56%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DG shares. Loop Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $220.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Raymond James reissued a buy rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Friday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Dollar General from $272.00 to $263.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Dollar General from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $242.92.

In other Dollar General news, Director Patricia Filikrushel sold 5,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.59, for a total transaction of $1,171,989.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,050,700.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Emily C. Taylor sold 10,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.20, for a total transaction of $2,205,523.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,806 shares of company stock valued at $5,827,797. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 156.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 94.1% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the first quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 94.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

