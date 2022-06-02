Dollar Tree (DLTR) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ: DLTR) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

6/2/2022 – Dollar Tree was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $185.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Dollar Tree have outpaced the industry in the past year on robust earnings surprise trend, which continued in first-quarter fiscal 2022. The company reported 10th startight quarter of earnings beat in the quarter. The also top line beat estimates and improved year over year. Results benefited from the completion of the $1.25 multi-price point initiative at the Dollar Tree stores, as well as robust margins, despite the increase in freight costs and SG&A expenses. Following the robust first-quarter fiscal 2022 performance, Dollar Tree raised its guidance for fiscal 2022 and provided a decent second quarter view. However, the company witnessed soft sales and comps, along with margin declines, for the Family Dollar banner in the fiscal first quarter. Higher freight and supply-chain disruptions are likely to persist in fiscal 2022.”

6/1/2022 – Dollar Tree was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

5/31/2022 – Dollar Tree had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $162.00 to $190.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/27/2022 – Dollar Tree had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $150.00 to $160.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

5/27/2022 – Dollar Tree had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $140.00 to $150.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

5/27/2022 – Dollar Tree had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. to $178.00.

5/27/2022 – Dollar Tree had its price target raised by analysts at Guggenheim to $185.00.

5/27/2022 – Dollar Tree had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $180.00 to $187.00.

5/27/2022 – Dollar Tree had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $181.00 to $191.00.

5/25/2022 – Dollar Tree had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $180.00 to $179.00.

5/24/2022 – Dollar Tree was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $138.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Dollar Tree have outpaced the industry in the past year on robust earnings surprise trend, which continued in fourth-quarter fiscal 2021. The company reported ninth startight quarter of earnings beat in the quarter. Earnings benefited from sales and comps growth. Compelling results from the H2, Dollar Tree Plus and the new Combo Stores, which are part of the company’s key initiatives, also aided results. The company completed the rollout of its $1.25 price point initiative to every Dollar Tree store across the United States in February 2022, more than two months ahead of time. It provided a decent view for fiscal 2022. However, higher freight costs impacted margins in the fiscal fourth quarter, leading to a year-over-year decline in bottom-line. Higher freight and supply-chain disruptions are likely to persist in fiscal 2022.”

5/24/2022 – Dollar Tree had its price target lowered by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $180.00 to $160.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/24/2022 – Dollar Tree was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/19/2022 – Dollar Tree had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $165.00 to $147.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/13/2022 – Dollar Tree was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/13/2022 – Dollar Tree was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $178.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Dollar Tree have outpaced the industry in the past year on robust earnings surprise trend, which continued in fourth-quarter fiscal 2021. The company reported ninth startight quarter of earnings beat in the quarter. Earnings benefited from sales and comps growth. Compelling results from the H2, Dollar Tree Plus and the new Combo Stores, which are part of the company’s key initiatives, also aided results. The company completed the rollout of its $1.25 price point initiative to every Dollar Tree store across the United States in February 2022, more than two months ahead of time. It provided a decent view for fiscal 2022. However, higher freight costs impacted margins in the fiscal fourth quarter, leading to a year-over-year decline in bottom-line. Higher freight and supply-chain disruptions are likely to persist in fiscal 2022.”

4/8/2022 – Dollar Tree was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

Shares of Dollar Tree stock traded down $1.91 on Thursday, reaching $159.10. 1,968,686 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,649,592. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.26 and a 52 week high of $177.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $159.59 and a 200 day moving average of $146.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.73 billion, a PE ratio of 24.22, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $6.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.77 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 19.71%. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich bought 425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $156.09 per share, for a total transaction of $66,338.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider David A. Jacobs sold 542 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.94, for a total transaction of $85,603.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,085 shares in the company, valued at $2,698,404.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DLTR. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 629.6% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Karlinski Andrew C purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.54% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

