Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.80-$8.20 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.97. The company issued revenue guidance of $27.76 billion-$28.14 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $27.95 billion.Dollar Tree also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $1.45-$1.55 EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DLTR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Dollar Tree from $180.00 to $179.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Dollar Tree from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Dollar Tree from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Dollar Tree from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Dollar Tree from $180.00 to $187.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $162.39.

Shares of NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $161.01 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $159.59 and its 200 day moving average is $146.22. Dollar Tree has a 1 year low of $84.26 and a 1 year high of $177.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.37. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 5.57%. The company had revenue of $6.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Dollar Tree will post 8.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich acquired 425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $156.09 per share, with a total value of $66,338.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Jacobs sold 542 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.94, for a total value of $85,603.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,085 shares in the company, valued at $2,698,404.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DLTR. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 85.5% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Dollar Tree by 75.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Dollar Tree by 128.3% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its position in Dollar Tree by 761.7% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Dollar Tree during the first quarter worth approximately $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.54% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

