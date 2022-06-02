Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.45-$1.55 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.71. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.65 billion-$6.78 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.75 billion.Dollar Tree also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.80-$8.20 EPS.

Dollar Tree stock opened at $161.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $36.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.70. Dollar Tree has a 1 year low of $84.26 and a 1 year high of $177.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $159.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.22.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.37. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 19.71%. The firm had revenue of $6.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dollar Tree will post 8.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on DLTR. StockNews.com raised shares of Dollar Tree from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Loop Capital raised shares of Dollar Tree from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $169.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Dollar Tree to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $162.39.

In other news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich bought 425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $156.09 per share, for a total transaction of $66,338.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Jacobs sold 542 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.94, for a total transaction of $85,603.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,698,404.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the 1st quarter valued at about $234,000. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the 1st quarter valued at about $224,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the 1st quarter valued at about $222,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter valued at about $136,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.54% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

