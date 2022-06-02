Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $185.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 14.90% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Dollar Tree have outpaced the industry in the past year on robust earnings surprise trend, which continued in first-quarter fiscal 2022. The company reported 10th startight quarter of earnings beat in the quarter. The also top line beat estimates and improved year over year. Results benefited from the completion of the $1.25 multi-price point initiative at the Dollar Tree stores, as well as robust margins, despite the increase in freight costs and SG&A expenses. Following the robust first-quarter fiscal 2022 performance, Dollar Tree raised its guidance for fiscal 2022 and provided a decent second quarter view. However, the company witnessed soft sales and comps, along with margin declines, for the Family Dollar banner in the fiscal first quarter. Higher freight and supply-chain disruptions are likely to persist in fiscal 2022.”

DLTR has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $181.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $180.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $180.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.00.

Shares of NASDAQ DLTR opened at $161.01 on Thursday. Dollar Tree has a 12-month low of $84.26 and a 12-month high of $177.19. The company has a market capitalization of $36.16 billion, a PE ratio of 24.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $159.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.22.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $6.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.77 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 19.71%. Dollar Tree’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Dollar Tree will post 8.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider David A. Jacobs sold 542 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.94, for a total value of $85,603.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,698,404.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel J. Heinrich acquired 425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $156.09 per share, for a total transaction of $66,338.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLTR. Mantle Ridge LP raised its position in Dollar Tree by 11,365,431.0% in the first quarter. Mantle Ridge LP now owns 11,365,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,820,190,000 after purchasing an additional 11,365,431 shares during the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter worth about $646,253,000. Capital World Investors bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter worth about $553,637,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Dollar Tree in the first quarter worth approximately $428,709,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Dollar Tree by 161.3% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,318,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,787,000 after purchasing an additional 2,665,651 shares in the last quarter. 98.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

