Dollarama (TSE:DOL) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Dollarama (TSE:DOL – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a C$80.50 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.40% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Dollarama from C$71.00 to C$77.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$69.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$65.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$72.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Desjardins upgraded Dollarama from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$73.71.

DOL stock traded up C$0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$72.26. 230,426 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 640,421. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$71.52 and its 200-day moving average price is C$65.99. The stock has a market cap of C$21.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.17. Dollarama has a fifty-two week low of C$52.30 and a fifty-two week high of C$76.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18,873.64, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Dollarama ( TSE:DOL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported C$0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.71 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.23 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Dollarama will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. The company also sells its products through online store. As of January 30, 2022, it operated 1,421 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

