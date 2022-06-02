Doma Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:DOMA)

Doma Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DOMA – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 2,535 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,660% compared to the average volume of 144 call options.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DOMA. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Doma in the third quarter valued at about $16,709,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Doma in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $221,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Doma in the third quarter valued at approximately $10,581,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Doma in the third quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Doma in the 3rd quarter valued at $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.82% of the company’s stock.

DOMA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Doma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Doma in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Compass Point initiated coverage on Doma in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $2.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer cut Doma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Doma from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.80.

Shares of DOMA opened at $1.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $629.94 million, a P/E ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.02. Doma has a 52 week low of $1.28 and a 52 week high of $10.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.41.

About Doma (Get Rating)

Doma Holdings Inc originates, underwrites, and provides title, escrow, and settlement services to homeowners, lenders, title agents, and real estate professionals. It operates through two segments, Distribution and Underwriting. The company also engages in title insurance underwriting business, including policies referred through its direct agents and third-party agents' channels; and provides services in the areas of purchase and refinance transactions in the residential real estate market.

